Leasman’s work to be featured

Independent News Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Packard Leasman of rural Long Prairie and a graduate of Wadena High School has been using her artistic and writing abilities to put together a fine collection that will be featured in May at the New York Mills...

ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Family Desperately Seeks Baby Formula

Many parents across the northwest metro are struggling because of the nationwide baby formula shortage, including the new parents of twins, Ashley and Mark Johnson. The Maple Grove couple say the past few weeks have been an emotional roller coaster. “My entire family is panicking, trying to get these babies...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch for Highly Invasive Jumping Worms in MN

MINNEAPOLIS -- As you get out and start working on your yard and in your garden, you are being advised to watch for the highly invasive jumping worms. The worms can damage the soil and gardens. They have spread across several Midwestern states, including here in Minnesota. So far there...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Part of skull found along Minnesota River belongs to man from 8,000 years ago

Renville County authorities said they got quite a surprise after asking the FBI to help identify a partial skull found along the Minnesota River last summer. The bone turned up as the water receded during last summer's drought, and was spotted by passing kayakers. Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable said his agency got the bone and turned it over to a medical examiner, and eventually to the FBI, wondering if it could be linked to a recent missing person case.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Zebra Mussels Found in Wright County Lake

(KNSI) – Zebra mussels have been found in Lake Pulaski in Wright County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a lake service provider found a dead mussel on equipment installed on a lake property for the season. Commercial divers went into the Buffalo area lake and found a live adult zebra mussel in the same area.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family, Friends Use Kayaks To Save 2 Teenagers Swept Out Into Northern Minnesota Lake

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in northwestern Minnesota say two teenagers who fell into a river and were swept out into a nearby lake on Thursday were saved by the quick thinking of their friends and family. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the teens fell into the Pelican River south of Detroit Lakes around 2:40 p.m. The swift current pulled the teens into Lake Sallie, leaving them roughly 100 yards from the shore in the still-frigid waters. Family and friends used kayaks to reach the teenagers and toss them lifejackets, the sheriff’s office says. Paramedics treated the teenagers on the shore and released them to their parents. The sheriff’s office advised that people beware of high water levels in rivers and lakes due to the recent snowmelt and heavy rains. They also urged people to be mindful that the waters of lakes in the Northland are still dangerously cold.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Fight Breaks Out On Ferris Wheel At Minnesota Carnival

One Minnesota carnival wasn't all fun and games over the weekend after a fight broke out on a ferris wheel, causing a major frenzy among attendees. It's been a strange month for crime stories. Recently, a Minnesota couple was injured when a vehicle smashed into their motel room. The elderly couple were in Detroit Lakes relaxing in the room when a pickup drove into their room and drove away.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Alexandria storm damage as it happens from a dashcam

(Alexandria, MN)--Some dramatic video was captured by David Bartlow as he was driving in Alexandria last Thursday, May 12th. Both straight-line winds and a tornado were reported in the Alexandria area which caused considerable damage across the city and beyond.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘The Water Is Rushing Too Fast:’ Four Groups Of Kayakers Rescued In Stearns County

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — The water is running too high, and too fast, on many lakes and rivers in central Minnesota. It’s creating dangerous conditions for boaters and kayakers. “We were excited because we were like, ‘Oh, the river’s flowing fast, it should be quick,’” said St. Cloud resident Christopher McDonald. What started as an exciting kayaking trip for Christopher and Stacey McDonald, ended with the couple stranded in the raging, cold Sauk Rive for nearly an hour Sunday afternoon before they were rescued by emergency crews. Christopher capsized first after hitting a tree, and Stacey went in next. “She didn’t see...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Human Bone Found In Minnesota River Determined To Be Nearly 8,000 Years Old

A bone found in the Minnesota River last autumn is human and nearly 8,000 years old, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the bone was found by a pair of kayakers south of Sacred Heart in September 2021. It was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined the bone came from a human.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Woman Gets Stuck In Concrete Fleeing From Cops

This story definitely didn't go as planned: a Minnesota woman got stuck in wet concrete while trying to get away from the cops. Another weird crime story made headlines over the weekend when a fight broke out at a carnival in Blaine. A fight near the ferris wheel caused pandemonium when a large group of teens went into the nearby mall and eventually caused it to go into lockdown.
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

Flood Water Temporarily Closes Anton’s in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- All of last week's rain has a Waite Park restaurant under water. Anton's was forced to close over the weekend due to the flooding on the Sauk River. Patty Gaetz says the building does sit higher than the parking lot, so it was the last part of the property to flood, but they did have about two inches of water throughout the building.
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘All I Could Do Was Cry’: Straight-Line Winds Ravage Alexandria Neighborhood

Originally published May 13, 2022 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The National Weather Service Friday declared that the damage in the Alexandria area was caused by a tornado — and are working to determine how strong — along with straight-line winds north of the city reaching speeds of 100 mph. Alexandria was one of the hardest hit communities in Thursday night’s storm. It resulted in a full day of cutting and clean up for a neighborhood along Lake Darling. Some yards had more damage than others, including Mary Ann Schlosser’s yard. “Why me? I’ve had other damage before but never nothing like this,” Schlosser said. Schlosser...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Power 96

Body Found In Mississippi River Identified

Anoka, MN (KROC AM News) - Anoka County authorities have identified the man whose body was found in the Mississippi River last Saturday. The body was tangled in natural debris in the river in Anoka when it was discovered. The man was identified Monday as 58-year-old Keith Alan Harvell of...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN

