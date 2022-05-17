ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

After All Things: Watching for Wildlife

wshu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairfield County residents took part in a global challenge to observe...

www.wshu.org

wshu.org

Federal funds help aquarium explore Long Island Sound salt marshes

The ecology and history of Long Island Sound is the focal point of a new exhibit at the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded the aquarium a $523,000 grant, funded by the American Rescue Plan, to support the development of an exhibit called “The Salt Marshes of Long Island Sound.”
NORWALK, CT
wshu.org

After All Things: The state of Suffolk

Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone delivered his State of the County address last night. Connecticut parents will be able to apply for a tax rebate for their children, millions of dollars from the federal government will help with cleanup in the Naugatuck Valley, and Long Islanders recall a mass shooting from decades ago.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

West Haven's budget is rejected by state oversight board

A state oversight board has rejected the city of West Haven’s $163 million budget. The state Municipal Accountability Review Board questioned how the city will balance its budget in the long term with a renegotiated police contract. The deal was approved by the City Council in March to increase...
WEST HAVEN, CT
wshu.org

Two women indicted in Hempstead school kickback scheme

Federal prosecutors indicted two women in a kickback scheme that bilked more than $1 million from the Hempstead school district on Long Island. Sharon Gardner was the food service director for Hempstead Union Free School District. Prosecutors said she accepted more than $120,000 from Maria Caliendo, owner of a school breakfast company, in exchange for a no-bid contract for food service in 2016. Then the next year, Gardner steered the contract toward Caliendo even though there were three other less expensive bids.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
wshu.org

US Marshals Service leads Long Island fugitive sweep, making over 100 gang-related arrests

A cadre of Long Island law enforcement agencies have arrested 116 people that they said had outstanding warrants and were gang members. The U.S. Marshals Service led the effort to capture fugitives in what they called a two-week surge. Officials said some of those arrested were wanted for murder, robbery and major drug trafficking. Sixty-nine were gang targets, according to the Marshals Service.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
wshu.org

Purdue Pharma employees receive $31 million in bonuses for 2022

Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma will pay up to $31 million in employee bonuses for 2022 while it was in federal bankruptcy proceedings. A judge approved the bonuses on Wednesday for more than 480 Purdue employees based in Stamford. The company argues the additional money is needed in order to remain...
STAMFORD, CT

Community Policy