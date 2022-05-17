After All Things: Watching for Wildlife

Federal prosecutors indicted two women in a kickback scheme that bilked more than $1 million from the Hempstead school district on Long Island. Sharon Gardner was the food service director for Hempstead Union Free School District. Prosecutors said she accepted more than $120,000 from Maria Caliendo, owner of a school breakfast company, in exchange for a no-bid contract for food service in 2016. Then the next year, Gardner steered the contract toward Caliendo even though there were three other less expensive bids.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO