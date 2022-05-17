ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthy Living: Changing Lifestyle Behaviors Can Increase Lifespan, Research Shows

By Darko Manevski, Zenger News
 4 days ago
Adopting five or more healthy lifestyle behaviors increased life expectancy even for individuals over 80 years of age and those with chronic...

Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
marthastewart.com

Does Coffee Affect Your Blood Pressure?

If you can't get out the door in the morning without a cup of dark roast, you're not alone. According to the National Coffee Association's spring 2022 trend report, Americans drink about two cups of coffee each, daily—that's 517 million cups of coffee total per day. But is your caffeine intake impacting your blood pressure? It's a natural question, considering the fact that caffeine can make our tickers go pitter-patter or cause a racing heart rate. Ahead, a cardiologist explains whether your morning cup of coffee can impact your blood pressure.
LIFESTYLE
moneytalksnews.com

This Is the ‘Ideal’ Amount of Sleep for Older Adults

If you want to keep your mind sharp, aim for seven hours of sleep per night in middle and advanced age, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Cambridge in England and Fudan University in China. Getting less or more than seven hours of sleep is...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Higher dose of melatonin improved sleep in older adults

In a small study of healthy adults aged 55 and older, 5 mg of melatonin increased total sleep time compared to a placebo. Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital conducted the study in 24 healthy, older adults to evaluate whether a high-dose or a low-dose melatonin supplement could improve sleep. The team found that the higher dose had a significant impact, increasing total sleep time compared to placebo by more than 15 minutes for nighttime sleep and by half an hour for daytime sleep. Results are published in the Journal of Pineal Research.
HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Psych Centra

8 Conditions That Can Mimic Depression

Symptoms of depression can overlap with other conditions, so you might consider a second opinion on your depression diagnosis. Even though depression is a common mental health condition, it can be difficult to diagnose because everyone experiences the symptoms differently. Depression can mimic other health conditions. Depression affects nearly. globally,...
MENTAL HEALTH
biospace.com

Researchers May Have Unlocked Mechanism Driving Inflammation in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Researchers at Hokkaido University in Japan, in collaboration with American scientists, may have unlocked a key mechanism that drives widespread inflammation in inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis and atherosclerosis. Hypothesis testing used mouse models with RA and confirmed that the inflammatory response spread is linked to neural crosstalk. The findings were published today in ScienceDaily.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Here's how much sleep you really need for optimal cognition and well-being

Most of us struggle to think well after a poor night's sleep—feeling foggy and failing to perform at our usual standard at school, university or work. You may notice that you're not concentrating as well, or that your memory doesn't seem up to scratch. Decades of bad sleep, however, may potentially lead to cognitive decline.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

AI Identifies Key Predictors of Depression in Older Adults

A study used machine learning to compare social, health, functional, and cognitive variables as risk or protective factors for depression. The strongest risk factors were self-reported social isolation and poor health. It may be valuable to screen for depression among older adults with those two risk factors. Depression is a...
CNN

Long Covid symptoms in older Americans are often difficult to recognize, experts say

KHN — Nearly 18 months after getting covid-19 and spending weeks in the hospital, Terry Bell struggles with hanging up his shirts and pants after doing the laundry. Lifting his clothes, raising his arms, arranging items in his closet leave Bell short of breath and often trigger severe fatigue. He walks with a cane, only short distances. He’s 50 pounds lighter than when the virus struck.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Outcomes of Monoclonal Antibody Treatment in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Leveraging antimicrobial stewardship programs was crucial to ensure COVID-19 hospital inpatients received monoclonal antibody therapy quickly and safely. COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies, though less effective at neutralizing the Omicron variant, have been proven to reduce disease progression in high-risk patients. Obstacles to utilizing monoclonal antibodies include Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) requirements, and the necessity of early administration of the intravenous treatment.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

