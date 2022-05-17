Wausau man accused of punching, wounding and hiding a cat will continue to face charges, judge rules

WAUSAU – A judge ruled there's enough evidence to continue a criminal case against a man accused of abusing a woman's cat so badly its eye was popped out of its socket.

Andrew M. Gehr, 31, of Wausau, originally faced a misdemeanor charge of intentionally mistreating an animal for the August incident involving a cat , but prosecutors amended the charges in December to include a felony. Gehr is free on a $1,000 signature bond set Aug. 23.

Everest Metro Police Officer Randy Dunkel testified Tuesday during Gehr's preliminary hearing, and Marathon County Circuit Judge Gregory Strasser ordered the case to move forward. Gehr's next court appearance is scheduled for June 8.

According to the criminal complaint:

► Gehr was living with a woman in Schofield on Aug. 12 when he got up at 4 a.m. to go to work and began to pet her cat, Penelope, who was inside a crate. The woman, who was still in bed, was awake and watching a security camera inside the home when she saw Gehr bring his hand back and punch Penelope.

The woman later told officers Penelope had bitten Gehr, and he became upset with the cat.

► On Aug. 21, the woman returned from work in the afternoon and could not find Penelope. Gehr said he had taken out the trash and left the door open, allowing the cat to escape.

The woman put up flyers around the neighborhood and posted on her social media sites about the missing cat. Gehr appeared to be trying to help and put food and water out on the porch for Penelope, who had never left the home before.

► The next day, on Aug. 22, the woman decided to look for the cat inside a shed behind the house. The shed was locked and only Gehr had the key. The woman told Gehr she wanted to put boxes inside the shed to get them out of her vehicle.

After Gehr unlocked the shed, he began moving boxes out of it. The woman said he didn't need to do that, because they were putting things in and not taking them out.

Gehr threw a decorative item back into the shed and the woman looked inside. There she found an injured Penelope in the corner and called police.

An officer went into the shed and saw Penelope backed up against a window air conditioner. The cat's left eye was dark, dried and popped out of its socket. Penelope had blood and dirt crusted to her nose and mouth. A glass dish in front of her was smeared with blood on the outside and contained cat food on the inside. "A multitude" of quarter-sized blood droplets were spattered around the cat.

Gehr said another animal must have injured Penelope and that the cat must have gotten inside the shed to hide. The officer found no openings in the shed large enough for Penelope to have gotten through and questioned the food in the dish, which someone must have put in the shed.

Gehr, who previously was convicted of a felony, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and three months in prison if convicted of the animal abuse charge.

