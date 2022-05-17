ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDOT orders red-light camera to come down in Oakbrook Terrace

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Illinois Department of Transportation notified Oakbrook Terrace that its red-light cameras at the intersection of Route 83 and 22nd Street must come down.

IDOT revoked the city’s permit to operate the cameras, saying it didn’t submit data on the system’s effectiveness to improve safety.

Oakbrook Terrace, however, is pointing fingers at IDOT.

A news release from the city said the report has yet to be filed because IDOT hasn't compiled 2021 crash data for the intersection.

“Without the crash data from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the city cannot perform the analysis of the data necessary to prepare the report,” the news release said. “The city believes this to be the first time that the Illinois Department of Transportation has revoked a Highway Permit issued for an automated traffic law enforcement system due to its own inaction.”

Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, called the red-light camera removal a huge win for the community.

“Despite being busy, the intersection at Highway 83 and 22nd street is safe and these cameras served very little purpose for motorists,” he said in a statement. “I was happy to have a small part in this process and I’m grateful the IDOT made the correct decision to have these red-light cameras removed.”

Oakbrook Terrace officials also said profits at the Oak Brook Shopping Mall are taking precedence over safety.

“The Village of Oak Brook has been a vocal proponent for the removal of the automated traffic law enforcement system at the intersection due to its location near the Oak Brook Shopping Mall.”

