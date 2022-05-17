Man convicted in fatal shooting of a Santa Fe star athlete

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting of a Santa Fe High School basketball star nearly two years ago.

A jury on Tuesday returned the verdict against Estevan Montoya in the August 2020 shooting of Fedonta “JB” White.

Prosecutors said Montoya was 16 at the time of the incident and the 18-year-old White was shot at a house party in Chupadero in front of numerous witnesses.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Montoya took the stand in his own defense Monday and said he shot White in self-defense after a two argued.

Prosecutors said Montoya went to the party armed and lured White into a fistfight before shooting him point blank and running away.

Jurors also convicted Montoya of counts of tampering with evidence, unlawful carrying of a handgun and negligent use of a deadly weapon, based on allegations he disposed of the murder weapon and the clothing he wore the night of the shooting.