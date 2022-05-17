Saucon Valley CC, U.S. Senior Open Media Day 2022

Here's what's happening at businesses around the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Il Gaetano Ristorante held a ribbon-cutting Friday at its 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg, location. The restaurant is under new administration and has a new menu, including salads ($7 to $9), pasta ($15 to $23), and a range of antipasti, chicken, veal and fish dishes from about $15 to $25.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's been five months since the Allentown Police Department unexpectedly lost one of their own. Detective James Stanko died in January. He was a big force behind the police department's Community Outreach programs. Saturday was the James Stanko Memorial Softball Game at Alton Park in Allentown, held...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley lost a rain-shortened affair in Rochester 1-0 in a game that was halted after 5-1/2 innings due to weather at Frontier Field. Each team managed only two hits, but it was a third inning home run by the Red Wings' Donovan Casey that proved to be the game-winner.
DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - Crews on Farmington Avenue were working to restore power in Douglass Township Berks County Friday. Met-Ed said there were abot 150 power outages in Berks county. Locals reported hearing an explosion and losing power around 2:45 p.m.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County officials are urging resident to wear masks indoors in public and stay up to on vaccines. The Office of Public Health announced the County is now in the CDC-defined “high” level of community transmission for COVID-19. The County says additional precautions may be...
FLEMINGTON, NJ – Flemington has announced a full calendar of summer events, beginning in June. Friday, June 3: Big Hix Country Western tribute band at Lone Eagle Brewing. 6:30-9 p.m. at Lone Eagle Brewing, 44 Stangl Road. Admission is $15-$25.For more information and tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com. Saturday, June 4:...
The company behind the electronic poll books that Berks County used on Tuesday says its technology was not the problem that caused delays. Several polling stations in the county switched to paper poll books after encountering issues with the electronic poll books. That led to delays in several precincts. Officials...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown has lowered the age requirement to work as a lifeguard at city pools. People now need to be 15 years old in order to become a lifeguard. The city says it is aiming to ensure its pools are adequately staffed. Candidates must maintain a current, valid...
The main reason it's taking so long to find out the winner of the U.S. Senate seat race has to do with mail-in and provisional ballots. Pennsylvania doesn't allow mailed ballots to be processed before election day, which creates a backlog. "There's checks and balances along the way and we...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A federal court says mail-in ballots without a required date on the return envelope must be allowed in a 2021 Pennsylvania county judge race. The decision issued late Friday by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could complicate the ongoing process of vote counting in the state’s neck-and-neck U.S. Senate Republican primary.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – At Thursday’s meeting, the Montgomery County commissioners were informed that the COVID-19 rollercoaster is again climbing up the track. Christina Miller, administrator of the office of public health, presented the latest data showing the COVID-19 impact on the county. “In the past few weeks, we...
POTTSVILLE, Pa. – It might seem like bad news when a store that has been in the downtown for more than 75 years announces it has left and reopened in a new location. But speakers at Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new location for Juliette Bridals by Ivana had nothing but positive words for owner Ivana Mercuri and her new location.
NEW RINGGOLD, Pa. - State Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing from her home. She was last seen by her parents Friday evening in their Hope Road home, but early this morning they discovered her bedroom window open and the girl missing.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People First Federal Credit Union, a provider of financial services for the Greater Lehigh Valley, said Thursday it has opened a new Solutions Center at 26 N. 6th Street in downtown Allentown. People First provides a range of consumer and commercial banking products and services. A ribbon...
PENN TWP., Pa. - A Tennessee man was killed in a crash on Route 183 in Berks County. It happened just before 6:00 this morning in Penn Township. State Police say a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle. The victim was 29-year-old Paul Sarduy of Tennessee. Police...
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Planning Commission granted preliminary/final plan approval for the construction of a medical short-stay facility Thursday night. The proposal, offered by St. Luke's Hospital of Bethlehem, is called St. Luke's West End Medical Center Short-Stay Facility. It calls for a two-story,...
PERKASIE, Pa. - The town will be full of live, outdoor music with the first-ever Porchfest happening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be 20 different "stages" throughout town, each of them on a resident's or business's from porch area, where a 41 different musical acts will perform throughout the day. There will also vendors, and food and drink available at local restaurants.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Rain gutter pipes ripped out, copper panels stripped from the roof... it was the scene at St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bethlehem on Friday. "The damage was horrendous," said Matthew Kenenitz, a long-time parishioner at St. Josaphat's. "It's a deliberate act of vandalism." The act of...
