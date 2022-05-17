Saucon Valley CC, U.S. Senior Open Media Day 2022

POTTSVILLE, Pa. – It might seem like bad news when a store that has been in the downtown for more than 75 years announces it has left and reopened in a new location. But speakers at Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new location for Juliette Bridals by Ivana had nothing but positive words for owner Ivana Mercuri and her new location.

