A Jefferson County Homeless and Essential Needs Outreach Event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Arnold Food Pantry, 2024 Key West Drive. The event will be held in conjunction with a food-distribution at the pantry, where numerous area agencies that provide assistance to the homeless populations or others in need will be on hand, said Jillian Bissell, a prevention specialist with the Jefferson County Drug Prevention Coalition and Jefferson County Health Department.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO