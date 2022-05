HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is the most “overcounted” state in the 2020 Census, according to a post-enumeration survey reported by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday. The follow-up survey says Hawaii had been overcounted by about 6.8% with Delaware following behind with a 4.45% overcount. Economists think people...

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO