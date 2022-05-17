ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Agiye Hall set to enroll at Texas at end of month despite rumors

By Kevin Borba
 4 days ago
The keyboard experts were at it again on Tuesday when it was suggested that transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall deleted all Texas related Instagram posts and wasn’t listed on the Longhorns roster.

The only issue here is the fact that Hall was never listed on Texas’ roster due to it only displaying the names of those who are enrolled in classes on campus. Hall, who committed to the Longhorns after a brief stint in the transfer portal, had to finish his last semester at Alabama.

However, despite the speculation, it was reported by 247Sports he will enroll by the end of the month.

The former four-star out of Florida was ranked as the No. 45 player in the class of 2021, and chose to attend Alabama where he played sparingly and had some off-field issues.

He will have a chance to display why he held his high ranking as a recruit at Texas. It is unclear why he deleted all the Texas related pictures on Instagram, but he did so a few weeks ago.

The Longhorns needed a ton of help at the receiver position after 2021, as Xavier Worthy was the only pass catcher that was consistently available and making plays. Texas went out and added Hall along with Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor from the transfer portal, and are in the mix for the No. 1 available transfer in receiver Jordan Addison.

Steve Sarkisian and company will have a slew of weapons at their disposal in 2022.

The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach Reacts To The Nick Saban Drama

Earlier this week, Alabama coach Nick Saban alleged that Texas A&M "bought every player" from its top-rated recruiting class. Jimbo Fisher wasted no time firing back at the Alabama head coach. Fisher denied the allegations and called Saban a "narcissist" and used the word "despicable" multiple times. The college football...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Former Notre Dame OL Mike Golic Jr. weighs in on Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher, Deion Sanders feud

Alabama head coach Nick Saban opened a can of worms this week. When you feel compelled to issue a public apology less than 24 hours after you’ve said something, then the words were probably out of bounds. Especially when an impromptu press conference is called to respond to your remarks just over 12 hours after the soundbite became available for public consumption.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
