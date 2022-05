Delta recently added pre-flight pay for its flight attendants, and other airline flight crews are interested in adding this “perk,” according to Flyer Talk. The news is not that crews for Southwest and American Airlines are interested in getting the same deal, it’s that we actually didn’t know flight attendants weren’t getting paid for pre-flight preparations. That prep is pretty important to the overall flight experience. But according to union contracts at several major airlines, nobody is getting paid for that stressful boarding process.

