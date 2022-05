A reader recently posed a difficult question. Is Platte Purchase Middle School a bad name for the new middle school being built by the Platte County R-3 School District?. Headlines proclaimed it a historic choice when the name was announced in March. Platte Purchase is indeed thick with history. But that history doesn’t always feel good. Land across America was ripped from Native Americans in a tragic genocidal history involving bloodshed, lies, broken treaties, brutality, starvation, religious oppression, and destruction of natural resources.

PLATTE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO