Harlem, New York, is home to an iconic list of rappers who have changed the game in one way or another. Kurtis Blow, Kool Moe Dee, Ma$e, the A$AP Mob, the Diplomats, and those no longer living in the physical, such as Big L and Black Rob, have repped the iconic neighborhood to the max, and fans hold them in high regard.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO