Judge suspends Michigan's dormant 1931 abortion ban

Third Ward homeowners are in the midst of a fight they neither wanted nor expected—a battle to get the city to squash the move to name it a historic district. To many, the idea of a neighborhood being designated a historic district sounds like an “honor” residents would welcome. However, several longstanding homeowners of Riverside Terrace in Third Ward denounced the proposed Riverside Terrace Historic District, and have taken actions towards that end, including 1) a community meeting with 200-plus attendees to voice their objection, 2) a vote on the issue where the majority of residents rejected the idea, and 3) a visit to city hall where residents called on Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston City Council to squash the designation.
