Judge suspends Michigan's dormant 1931 abortion ban

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – A judge on Tuesday suspended Michigan's dormant, decades-old ban on abortion, which means the procedure would not be illegal in the state even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its historic Roe v. Wade decision. The Michigan law, which makes it a crime to assist in...

