Iowa State

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for south-central Iowa, north-central Missouri until 10 p.m.

By Ryan Matheny
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 235 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM...

www.kmaland.com

Related
kjluradio.com

At least seven tornadoes confirmed in Missouri Thursday

At least seven tornadoes touched down in Missouri on Thursday. The National Weather Service reports two EF-1 tornadoes made contact in Phelps County just east of Fort Leonard Wood. Several small outbuildings were destroyed, with numerous reports of trees uprooted and snapped. Two twisters were also reported in Franklin County...
MISSOURI STATE
Western Iowa Today

Frost Advisory for northwest Iowa

(Omaha) The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for northwest Iowa, including the counties of Monona, Harrison and Shelby, from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Severe Weather Taking Aim At Central, Northern Iowa

(Undated) -- A chance for severe weather in parts of central, eastern, and northern Iowa this evening. The National Weather Service says storms will start impacting northern Iowa and southern Minnesota in the late afternoon and early evening before making their way toward Ames and Des Moines in the late evening hours. The Weather Service says it could be after 10:00 p.m. or 11:00 p.m. before storms hit Des Moines. The Weather Service says the biggest threat with these storms will be large hail, which could get over two inches in diameter, and damaging winds over 60 miles per hour. There's also a slight chance for tornadoes in northern Iowa.
IOWA STATE
ksgf.com

Storms Expected, Tornado Watch In Effect

(KTTS News) — Some strong to severe storms are expected to develop east of Highway 65. Those storms could bring large hail and damaging winds, along with an isolated tornado. The best chance for the storms is through 6 p.m. tonight. A Tornado Watch is in effect through 7...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kiow.com

Emerald Ash Borer in All but Nine Iowa Counties

The invasive insect that kills ash trees has been detected in all but eight Iowa counties. State officials have confirmed the emerald ash borer has been found in Dickinson and Humboldt Counties for the first time. Mike Kintner (KINT-ner) is the emerald ash borer coordinator for the Iowa Department of Agriculture. Kintner says emerald ash borer larvae was found just outside of Arnolds Park after getting a tip from a professional who works in the landscaping industry.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man catches South Dakota-record flathead catfish

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Iowa man set a new record for South Dakota’s largest flathead catfish. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department says Ethan Evink, of Hospers, Iowa, caught the monster fish on the Missouri River in Union County. The fish weighed 67 pounds...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, May 20th, 2022

(Chariton, IA) -- Portions of Red Haw State Park will reopen today (Friday), more than two months after a deadly tornado swept through Lucas County and the Chariton area, destroying much of the park’s infrastructure and foliage. Park manager Bonnie Friend says the March Fifth twister killed a man who was camping at the park. She also says they lost about “75 percent of the campground,” “all five docks, three shelters and the storage building.” Parts of the park that will be opening this morning include day use areas, the beach for swimming, and one boat ramp. A GoFundMe page is raising money to help with clean-up, repair, and reforestation.
IOWA STATE
WISH-TV

Hail as big as ping-pong balls prompts storm warnings in multiple counties

(WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8 p.m. for southeastern Lawrence County and southwestern Jackson County in south central Indiana. Primary hazard is ping-pong-ball-sized hail. People are animals are expected to be injured. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 7:45 p.m. Thursday for...
INDIANA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, May 19th, 2022

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The family of a Cedar Rapids man who has been missing since his submerged city truck was found in the Cedar River is hoping his remains can be found. Erik Spaw was last seen on May Sixth driving between work sites, and his truck was pulled from the river on May Seventh. His mother Karen and other family told K-C-R-G T-V they believe complications from Erik’s Type One Diabetes contributed to his crash. Karen said he was trying to get “better control of his eyesight,” and his brother said numbness caused by diabetes forced Erik to give up racing. The family has put up flyers asking for help in finding Erik’s body.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KYTV

Crane, Mo. woman dies in crash in northern Arkansas

MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - A woman from Crane, Mo., died in a rollover crash in northern Arkansas. Norma Stout, 78, died in the crash. The crash happened Friday on U.S. 65 in Searcy County. Investigators say a pickup veered out of control, hitting a power pole. The impact flipped the truck.
CRANE, MO
advantagenews.com

Tornado touchdown in Kirkwood

An EF-0 rated tornado touched down in St. Louis County on Thursday afternoon near Kirkwood. No injuries were reported but several homes suffered minor damage and there were a number of trees uprooted and some downed power lines in the high wind. There was also storm damage reported in St. Clair County in places like Belleville and Freeburg on Thursday.
KIRKWOOD, IL
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - All eyes to the skies Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for southern Missouri. It lasts until 7 p.m., including these counties. Barry, Mo. Camden, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dade, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Greene, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Lawrence,...
KCCI.com

Thunderstorms overnight in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts | KCCI App. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following Counties:. Adair, Audubon, Boone, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Crawford, Dallas Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Humboldt, Ida, Jasper Kossuth, Madison, Marshall, Mitchell, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Polk Pottawattamie, Sac, Shelby, Story, Warren, Webster, Winnebago, Worth, Wright.
IOWA STATE

