Severe Thunderstorm Watch for south-central Iowa, north-central Missouri until 10 p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts | KCCI App. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following Counties:. Adair, Audubon, Boone, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Crawford, Dallas Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Humboldt, Ida, Jasper Kossuth, Madison, Marshall, Mitchell, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Polk Pottawattamie, Sac, Shelby, Story, Warren, Webster, Winnebago, Worth, Wright.
Comments / 0