Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Ringgold and Taylor Counties until 5:30 p.m.

(Chariton, IA) -- Portions of Red Haw State Park will reopen today (Friday), more than two months after a deadly tornado swept through Lucas County and the Chariton area, destroying much of the park’s infrastructure and foliage. Park manager Bonnie Friend says the March Fifth twister killed a man who was camping at the park. She also says they lost about “75 percent of the campground,” “all five docks, three shelters and the storage building.” Parts of the park that will be opening this morning include day use areas, the beach for swimming, and one boat ramp. A GoFundMe page is raising money to help with clean-up, repair, and reforestation.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO