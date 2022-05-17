ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Wicks: Facing My Childhood

Any feedback from this? Joe is so much more than a workout guy. Before the first lockdown, Joe uploaded PE with Joe, to help with home schooling timetables. I don't have kids. My friend has a young boy who has...

The Lost Milestones of Childhood

With the popularity of Netflix's "Old Enough," the Japanese show featuring kids age 2 to 6 running errands, parents here in America have been wondering what age their own kids can safely start doing the same. Allow me to give my opinion, after 15 years of studying just this topic.
Emmerdaily 17/05/22: Faith, Hope and Charity

As other villagers try and get their heads around the (their words ) shocking events of last week, Faith Dingle has seen her world fall down around her. This was largely all of her own making and her chaotic behaviour and drinking has got her into more trouble. Genuinely feeling regretful for going too far yet again, she apologises to Dan for being so vile to him. With Faith spending all her time recently doling out apologies, will Dan be the one person to soften?
Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
'90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Expecting Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Loren is pregnant! ET can exclusively share that Loren and her husband, Alexei, are expecting their third child together. The couple is already parents to their two sons, 2-year-old Shai and 8-month-old Asher. They first starred in season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé -- when Loren met Alexei during a Birthright Israel program trip, when he was the medic for the getaway -- and later got their own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.
Insomnia has ruined my life

Sleep disorders are so detrimental to our quality of life and they often go hand in hand with depression. I've dealt with this hell for as long as I can remember, probably since my teens. The constant fatigue and low mood is a factor why I've been a life long recluse despite the perception of laziness that invariably comes with it. There was a bbc documentary recently featuring a radio presenter who illustrated the issues of desperation with insomnia. It's so difficult to achieve adequate sleep or any sleep at all as most nights are often spent in a nocturnal disposition despite feeling physically exhausted which makes no logical sense.
EastEnders - what is with the obsession of The Queen Vic?

I just do not understand it, it’s a pub. - Peggy and Janine battling over ownership from Archie’s will. - Peggy’s absolute breakdown during the fire, not wanting to leave the building, while it was burning. - Ronnie’s obsession with selling the pub over Alfie and Kat...
EE episode thread 19th May "They tried to make me go to rehab I said No no no"

"'ello ello ello, it's me, Linda.. So that Janine has offered me a load of dosh to clear aht of Walford.. But I ain't decided yet, cos she's nicked my fella and I want him back.. yes Mick is still my 'usband til the Divorce, so I'm gonna win him back as soon as I've finished my bottle or 10 of wine (Rose natch), I found under the bed. Anyway here is what's happening in the Square tonight, according to some bloke called Digital Spy... "
Corrie Episode Wed 18th May. Something's Gotten Hold Of My Heart

Good evening fellow Corrie diehards, and welcome to tonight's discussion thread 🙂. Here are the spoilers to whet our appetites. At the hotel, as Tim and Sally kiss passionately, Tim's heart starts to pound and he becomes short of breath. Tim confesses to Sally that he's taken an erectile dysfunction...
Dear husband: Thank you for showing our kids how to be a great dad

As parents, we spend a lot of time thinking about the kind of person our kids will grow up to be. And if they choose to become a parent, the kind of parent they will be. With two sons, I spend a lot of time thinking about the kind of fathers I hope my children will be, should they become parents. (One of them is adamant that he won’t have children, the other one wants to have seven children.)
Bruno has quit after 18 years

Disappointed but hardly surprising given Anton’s positive reception. Happy for Anton but I can’t help feeling disappointed for Bruno given the circumstances (pandemic-related absences for the last two series and travel bans); I thought him being on the tour would be a way to ease in his grand return. Looks like his 2019 singing at the top of the show was actually a send-off for him.
Neighbours time jump?

In today's episode Terese said that she and Paul had been officially split for a whole year. From my memory it was around the Autumn time when the whole Nicolette fiasco erupted. Has the show secretly done a time jump?. Posts: 43,582. Forum Member. ✭. 19/05/22 - 21:12 #2. Maybe thats...
Casualty to reveal newcomer Paige Allcott's sad secret this weekend

Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty will air scenes this weekend revealing the secret that new doctor Paige Allcott has been hiding for a while. The BBC medical drama will see Paige (Shalisha James-Davis) get closer to Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) after he comforts her in the staff room following a rough day.
