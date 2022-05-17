Joe Wicks: Facing My Childhood

As other villagers try and get their heads around the (their words ) shocking events of last week, Faith Dingle has seen her world fall down around her. This was largely all of her own making and her chaotic behaviour and drinking has got her into more trouble. Genuinely feeling regretful for going too far yet again, she apologises to Dan for being so vile to him. With Faith spending all her time recently doling out apologies, will Dan be the one person to soften?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO