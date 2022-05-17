ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Judge suspends Michigan's dormant 1931 abortion ban

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – A judge on Tuesday suspended Michigan's dormant, decades-old ban on abortion, which means the procedure would not be illegal in the state even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its historic Roe v. Wade decision. The Michigan law, which makes it a crime to assist in...

Melissa KR
2d ago

when is she going to give this state stimulus checks to cover her gas tax

Rich Brooks
1d ago

Hmmmm... The same judge who donates to planned parenthood. NEEDS TO BE REMOVED

Whitmer wants to end Michigan’s retirement tax: How it works

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to repeal the state’s retirement tax -- here’s a look at how the tax works and why she wants to end it. The Michigan retirement tax, as it works today, was written into the state’s tax code back in 2011, as part of a major overhaul of the tax code under Gov. Rick Snyder. Before then, Michigan was one of 14 states that didn’t tax retirees on their pensions.
Michigan congressional candidate Carl Marlinga may be a Democrat, but his favorite Supreme Court justices are uncompromising conservatives

Carl Marlinga, the apparent frontrunner in the Democratic primary for a new U.S. House seat in Macomb and Oakland counties, previously aligned himself with conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices in a survey from an anti-abortion group. Marglina filled out the Right to Life-LIFESPAN survey in 2012 when he was a...
Michigan judge to consider injunction to block collections on pandemic jobless aid

LANSING, MI – Following a Tuesday, May 17 hearing, a Michigan judge will now decide whether the court will block collections on pandemic jobless aid. Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Brock Swartzle heard arguments from Ann Arbor-based attorney David Blanchard and state assistant attorneys general Shannon Husband and Rebecca Smith regarding a lawsuit against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.
Michigan judge blocks 1931 abortion law if Roe vs. Wade overturned

May 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan Court of Claims judge has blocked a decades-old state abortion ban, in case Roe vs. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction Tuesday sought by Planned Parenthood against Michigan's 1931 abortion law that remained on the books after the 1973 Roe decision. The law bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother and contains no exception for rape or incest.
‘Threatens American democracy’ -- Top election official says 4 changes ‘critically needed’ in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s top election official is calling for legislative changes ahead of the 2022 statewide elections. Tuesday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said four changes were needed to ensure the upcoming election is free, fair and safe. She called on legislators to implement the changes that she says would benefit Republican, Democratic and Independent voters.
GOP Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley Says COVID Policies At Debate A ‘Dealbreaker’

(CBS DETROIT) — A Republican candidate for governor of Michigan says he will refuse to participate in a debate over COVID-19 policies. Ottawa County real estate agent Ryan Kelley says he will not take part in the debate at the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference due to the Detroit Regional Chamber’s policy requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. In a post on Facebook, Kelley calls it a “dealbreaker” and urges other Republican candidates to follow suit. However, a report from the Detroit Free Press says the regional chamber previously said the debate will be held outside and there will be a separate registration option for the debate and other outdoor events that are requiring proof of vaccination or negative test. The debate, which the chamber is hosting in coordination with the Michigan Republican Party, is scheduled for June 2. © 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Whitmer proposes immediate $500 tax rebate for Michigan residents

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to send $500 to Michigan families right away. As inflation increases, Whitmer sent a letter to lawmakers on Thursday calling for her new MI Tax Rebate Right Now plan. It would be funded with part of Michigan's growing budget surplus. Whitmer said...
A guide to Michigan’s recreational marijuana laws: What you should know

As the cannabis industry in Michigan booms, it can be hard to keep up with the laws and regulations. How much marijuana can you possess? How does selling and cultivation work in the state? Can you gift marijuana? Where can you use marijuana? This guide will break down everything you need to know about cannabis law in Michigan.
Attorney for jobless claimants asks judge to stop Michigan from garnishing their wages

A lawyer speaking on behalf of claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits during the pandemic argued Tuesday that the courts need to intervene and stop Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency from garnishing wages and seizing tax refunds from those claimants. David Blanchard, who is representing the claimants in a lawsuit against the agency, made the argument at a Michigan Court of Claims hearing Tuesday in Lansing. ...
You can now use a credit card for Michigan Attorney General FOIA requests

No more writing a check, stamping an envelope and mailing it to an address in Lansing for those paying for public records from Michigan’s attorney general. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced Wednesday that Freedom of Information Act requests can now be paid online with a credit or debit card. The idea came from the late Kelly Rossman-McKinney, who served as Nessel’s communications director, after she learned last year a journalist had to drop off a check in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Dealbreaker:' Covid safety check is a step too far for Michigan governor hopeful Ryan Kelley

Posturing is more important than debating for Ryan Kelley, part of the Republican pack jostling to oppose Gretchen Whitmer in November. The West Michigan real estate agent, who's among five gubernatorial primary candidates invited to debate June 2 at the Mackinac Policy Conference, objects to a Detroit Regional Chamber requirement that registrants be fully vaccinated or have a negative Covid test. That rule doesn't cover guests at the outdoor debate, but Kelley vocally proclaims that the business group draws a line he won't cross.
Michigan drivers may qualify for a refund- up to $400

Millions of Michigan drivers received an automatic payment earlier this month. Each driver got $400 per vehicle. What is New York’s DPAL program and do I qualify for it?. The refunds are due to a budget surplus from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund. In December 2021 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that MCCA approved a $3 billion refund for customers that hold auto insurance policies. Read more about it here.
Michigan COVID cases are on the rise: Is it time to mask up again?

Michigan COVID cases are on the rise again, and many residents are wondering: How serious is the current situation?. On Wednesday Michigan reported 29,267 new COVID cases and 78 deaths over the past week. Hospitals have never stopped using masks, and officials say it might be a good idea to...
