Miami, FL

MiamiCoin has lost 95% of its peak value

By Jamie Wilde
morningbrew.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Mayor Francis Suarez said that MiamiCoin—a cryptocurrency launched last June—could potentially replace taxes as a way to raise funds for the government. But five months later, the Miami Herald quoted him as saying, “I don’t know...

miamilaker.com

Gerardo Seferlis, owner of Gerardo's Marketplace in Miami Lakes, dies

Well-known businessman Gerardo Seferlis, owner of Gerardo’s Marketplace in Miami Lakes, died Thursday after a long illness. Seferlis embodied the immigrant success story after arriving in the U.S. in 1984 from Panama to attend college and study computers, according to a 1998 profile in The Miami Herald. To Miami...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Saharan dust, 100-degree heat index will greet South Floridians this weekend

Get ready for slightly hazy days and hue-altered sunrises and sunsets, South Florida. Saharan dust is here from Africa. And while dealing with the possible respiratory concerns resulting from the Saharan dust, South Floridians also had to prepare for a Saturday heat index that could make it feel as though it’s 100 degrees. “It’s probably the first hot and humid weekend of the season,” said ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All of South Florida moves into high COVID risk category after ‘processing error‘ in state’s data

All three South Florida counties have high COVID-19 community levels, despite the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control showing the region having medium levels. The difference between the levels is significant. The CDC recommends that people in areas with high community levels should wear masks indoors in public places and lists additional precautions for high-risk people. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Palm Beach, Florida

"I think when it comes to decisions, I try not to be emotional. To drown out the noise and look at the important facts." This approach made David Alan Tepper one of the wealthiest people in the world. He founded Appaloosa Management L.P, a hedge fund management firm offering investment management services to rich individuals.
PALM BEACH, FL
FodorsTravel

The 12 Best Beaches in Miami

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Miami > Beaches. All of the most incredible beaches in and around Miami for every type of traveler. It’s impossible to travel to the 305 without getting a bit sandy. Miami’s beaches are some of the best in the continental United States, and millions flock to enjoy them each year. Even though beach hopping is one of the best things to do in Miami, most Miami vacationers fail to venture beyond South Beach, and while SoBe is absolutely worth a visit, the Magic City has much more to offer. From secluded locales that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical island to family-friendly parks and kite surfing heavens, Miami truly has an oceanfront to satisfy all. Whether you’re looking for a day party, a place to enjoy with your dog, or everything in between, here are the top beaches in Miami for you and your travel style.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

City of North Miami Announces Stunning Financial Turnaround

For the first time in six years, the City of North Miami (NoMi) has reported a budget surplus, due in large part to City Manager, Theresa Therilus, who joined the City in 2020. Under Therilus’ guidance, NoMi has accelerated the turnaround of the General Fund deficit by making difficult decisions to reduce costs and expenditures, while maintaining a consistent level of service to the community.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

Brightline train pulls into Orlando airport station for first time

Brightline is getting closer to finally connecting Miami with Mickey Mouse. This week, a Brightline train pulled into Orlando International Airport for testing. The facility is a future hub for the new Brightline route from Miami to Orlando. Also, pending approval, Brightline plans to expand across Orlando to Tampa. The...
ORLANDO, FL
vnexplorer.net

Miami bars Haiti’s ex-president ‘Sweet Micky’ from performing at music festival

© Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS Haitian President Michel Martelly speaks to supporters while attending the inauguration of neighborhood of Morne Lazarre, in the commune of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, on April 17, 2015, where 25 houses were rebuilt for families affected by the earthquake that hit Haiti in January 2010.
MIAMI, FL
flkeysnews.com

Florida weather is going extreme. It’ll feel like 100, and storms and dust coming, too

If only Elon Musk could build a super fan and point it out into the Gulf this weekend, Florida might escape some discomfort heading our way. We’re talking a heat index of 100 on Thursday — the temperature you’ll really feel — along with possibly strong thunderstorms on Friday and the arrival of Saharan dust into Florida on Saturday or Sunday, according to Barry Baxter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

SOUTH FLORIDA SURGE OF MOISTURE?

We are officially halfway through the work week, which means the weekend is right around the corner,…And this week so far we have seen a mixed bag of weather. The week started off stormy and has now transitioned to a steamy and mainly dry one. This morning was no different as we saw just a few isolated showers (near the Florida Keys), calm and quiet across Mainland areas with mild and muggy conditions for all.
FLORIDA STATE
bocamag.com

South Florida’s Fish Have a Drug Problem

Fans of seafood in South Florida may be getting more than they bargained for at the dinner table. A study that began in 2018 with Florida International University researcher Jennifer Rehage and Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT) partnering to examine the decline of bonefish in South Florida’s waters recently revealed a startling surprise. Bonefish in the waters of the Biscayne Bay and Florida Keys contained trace amounts of pharmaceutical drugs and other contaminants in their blood and tissue.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Davie Man Claims Million Dollar Prize In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Davie man got lucky and won a million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. David Pearson, 39, won the big money from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Pearson bought his winning ticket at a Speedway store, located at 2860 Davie Road. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it. The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, has a top prize of $25 million, the largest offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.   CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
DAVIE, FL
sflcn.com

Western Air Makes Inaugural Flight Between Nassau and Fort Lauderdale

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – Bahamian owned and operated commercial airline, Western Air, took a long runway into the international friendly skies yesterday. They it made its first flight between Nassau and Fort Lauderdale, Florida as another airline alternative for travellers. The 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 Jet took off from Lynden Pindling International Airport at 11 am en route to Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, a first in the airline’s almost 21-year existence.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

