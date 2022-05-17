Week 14 college baseball bracketology: Latest field of 64 projections

The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.

Regular-season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the Southeastern Conference standings will make the field.

NCAA regionals are slated to start June 2, while NCAA super regionals will begin June 9.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

College Sports Madness released its latest 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracketology projections on Tuesday. Tennessee is projected as the No. 1 overall seed and would host the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Below are College Sports Madness’ latest NCAA Tournament projections.

Knoxville Regional

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tennessee (1) Stanford Campbell Delaware State

College Park Regional

James Mays/Special to the Advertiser

Maryland (16) Vanderbilt Pittsburgh Penn

Charlottesville Regional

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia (8) LSU West Virginia Southern Illinois

Athens Regional

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Georgia (9) UCLA Georgia Tech Ball State

Fayetteville Regional

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas (5) Oregon North Carolina Wright State

College Station Regional

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Texas A&M (12) Texas Texas State Army

Dallas Regional

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Baptist (13) TCU Grand Canyon UNLV

Stillwater Regional

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Oklahoma State (4) North Carolina State San Diego McNeese State

Coral Gables Regional

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Miami (3) Florida Wofford Alabama State

Statesboro Regional

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Georgia Southern (14) East Carolina Clemson Davidson

South Bend Regional

(AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Notre Dame (11) Arizona Oklahoma Belmont

Blacksburg Regional

Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Virginia Tech (6) Coastal Carolina Connecticut Maine

Louisville Regional

Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Louisville (7) Texas Tech Liberty Bryant

Tallahassee Regional

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Florida State (10) Auburn Rutgers Fairfield

Hattiesburg Regional

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Southern Miss (15) Ole Miss Wake Forest Charleston

Corvallis Regional

Syndication: Statesman Journal