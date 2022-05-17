ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Week 14 college baseball bracketology: Latest field of 64 projections

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bG2qN_0fhSJXNf00

The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.

Regular-season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the Southeastern Conference standings will make the field.

NCAA regionals are slated to start June 2, while NCAA super regionals will begin June 9.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

College Sports Madness released its latest 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracketology projections on Tuesday. Tennessee is projected as the No. 1 overall seed and would host the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Below are College Sports Madness’ latest NCAA Tournament projections.

Knoxville Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0551Yq_0fhSJXNf00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
  1. Tennessee (1)
  2. Stanford
  3. Campbell
  4. Delaware State

College Park Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20grpV_0fhSJXNf00
James Mays/Special to the Advertiser
  1. Maryland (16)
  2. Vanderbilt
  3. Pittsburgh
  4. Penn

Charlottesville Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1fvu_0fhSJXNf00
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Virginia (8)
  2. LSU
  3. West Virginia
  4. Southern Illinois

Athens Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLH8I_0fhSJXNf00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
  1. Georgia (9)
  2. UCLA
  3. Georgia Tech
  4. Ball State

Fayetteville Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfMFF_0fhSJXNf00
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Arkansas (5)
  2. Oregon
  3. North Carolina
  4. Wright State

College Station Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXCPc_0fhSJXNf00
(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  1. Texas A&M (12)
  2. Texas
  3. Texas State
  4. Army

Dallas Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKPEB_0fhSJXNf00
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
  1. Dallas Baptist (13)
  2. TCU
  3. Grand Canyon
  4. UNLV

Stillwater Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBrhZ_0fhSJXNf00
Syndication: The Oklahoman
  1. Oklahoma State (4)
  2. North Carolina State
  3. San Diego
  4. McNeese State

Coral Gables Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ct7A1_0fhSJXNf00
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Miami (3)
  2. Florida
  3. Wofford
  4. Alabama State

Statesboro Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aGy6_0fhSJXNf00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
  1. Georgia Southern (14)
  2. East Carolina
  3. Clemson
  4. Davidson

South Bend Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Am14_0fhSJXNf00
(AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
  1. Notre Dame (11)
  2. Arizona
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Belmont

Blacksburg Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uonDy_0fhSJXNf00
Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
  1. Virginia Tech (6)
  2. Coastal Carolina
  3. Connecticut
  4. Maine

Louisville Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=171N8u_0fhSJXNf00
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
  1. Louisville (7)
  2. Texas Tech
  3. Liberty
  4. Bryant

Tallahassee Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lc1oA_0fhSJXNf00
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union
  1. Florida State (10)
  2. Auburn
  3. Rutgers
  4. Fairfield

Hattiesburg Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3egWfq_0fhSJXNf00
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
  1. Southern Miss (15)
  2. Ole Miss
  3. Wake Forest
  4. Charleston

Corvallis Regional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03TdGC_0fhSJXNf00
Syndication: Statesman Journal
  1. Oregon State (2)
  2. Gonzaga
  3. UC Santa Barbara
  4. North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

B1G controversy: Purdue backs into B1G Baseball Tournament after final game is canceled

We’ve got controversy heading into this year’s B1G Baseball Tournament. Saturday afternoon, Purdue “secured” its spot in the field after its game against B1G champion Maryland was called off due to rain. At 9-12 in conference play, the Boilermakers could not be caught by Nebraska or Northwestern (both 9-14) because of the no-decision.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
News Channel Nebraska

Matthews' Three-Run Blast in Eighth Sends Huskers to 6-3 Win

Brice Matthews delivered a three-run blast in the bottom of the eighth, as the Huskers kept their postseason hopes alive with a 6-3 win vs. Michigan State at Hawks Field on Friday night. The Huskers need to win tomorrow vs. Michigan State and Maryland to complete the series sweep at...
OMAHA, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Baseball Eliminated From Big Ten Tournament Contention

With a Husker win on Saturday and a Purdue loss to Maryland, Nebraska could have found itself in the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha. Instead, Purdue and Maryland sat on the sidelines and watched as clouds, but no rain, passed over West Lafayette for several hours before deciding that Maryland needed to catch a bus to fly back home.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Nebraska Advances in Stillwater Regional

Nebraska softball didn’t waste any time notching their first win of the Stillwater Regional. The Huskers improved to 41-14 on the year with a 3-0 regional-opening victory over North Texas. NU will play No. 7 Oklahoma State Saturday at 1 p.m. CT. The Cowgirls beat Fordham 12-0 in five innings in their opening game.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
1011now.com

Huskers shut out Mean Green in game one of NCAA Regionals

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Behind senior pitchers Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace, the Nebraska softball team (41-14) picked up the win in game one of the NCAA Stillwater Regional over North Texas. Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace combined for the shutout in the circle. Ferrell (20-6) earned the win while Wallace claimed her fourth save of the season. Ferrell pitched 5.1 innings, giving up two hits while striking out six batters.
LINCOLN, NE
aseaofblue.com

Omaha Biliew cuts Kentucky from list

It appears that one 5-star player in the class of 2023 is inching closer to a commitment, as Omaha Biliew cut his list to four on Wednesday evening. Joe Tipton of On3 was the one to report the news. Biliew, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward that plays for Link Academy, cut...
LEXINGTON, KY
1011now.com

DeFrand breaks state record in 100-meter dash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand capped her historic high school track and field career fittingly on Thursday. DeFrand claimed another record by running the 100-meter dash in :11.64 seconds. Its the fastest time in Nebraska high school history and is also an NSAA meet record. DeFrand...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wofford College#Ncaa Baseball#Ncaa Baseball Tournament#College Sports Madness#Ncaa Tournament#Vanderbilt Pittsburgh#Ucla Georgia#Texas Texas State Army#Tcu Grand
KSNB Local4

Local athletes crowned as state champions at State Track Meet

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - For both classes A and B, it was ‘Championship Thursday’ at the State Track & Field Championships in Omaha. After winning the Class B Boys Shot Put Championship Wednesday, Aurora’s Gage Griffith was back at it in the boys discus, and the Wyoming track commit has another state title to his name. He edged out 2nd place by just a foot with a throw of 168′11″. The throw also allowed the Husky to repeat as state champ in the event.
OMAHA, NE
The Exponent

Sipple shares stories, reflects on his Journal Star career

Most entertainers or media members adhere to a simple recipe for success. “Stay true to yourself.” And in Nebraska you might add, “show humility.”. After 33 years at the Lincoln Journal Star and becoming arguably the most read sportswriter in the state, Steve Sipple followed those two mantras like a fish to water.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Old West Lives In The Oldest Bars In South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota

The Oldest Bar in South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Here's your chance to have a drink in the very same bar where Buffalo Bill Cody may have gone on a toot. Or have lunch in the same building that pioneers may have gotten in their cups ta before heading out to the Great Plaines. From South Dakota to Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska the Old West lives on in local taverns and bars.
MINNESOTA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Two Iowa men suing Nebraska State Patrol over arrest, false information

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Two Iowa men have sued the Nebraska State Patrol, claiming they were wrongfully arrested and had false information released about their arrests. Paul Shimer and Cody Hagle, both of Iowa, filed the lawsuit Monday in Dawson Couny District Court. According to the lawsuit, Shimer was a...
LEXINGTON, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson lands perfect job in his hometown

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Retired NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson has landed the perfect job in his hometown of Ashland. The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum announced Thursday that Anderson started his new position as president and chief executive officer of the museum earlier this month. The chair of the...
ASHLAND, NE
thereader.com

OPD Captain Fired, Candidate Indicted, History Nebraska CEO Leaving

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Reed Moore looks at it this way: The diet can start tomorrow. Today’s news: The wife of the Democratic nominee for Douglas County...
OMAHA, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy