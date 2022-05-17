Week 14 college baseball bracketology: Latest field of 64 projections
The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.
Regular-season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the Southeastern Conference standings will make the field.
NCAA regionals are slated to start June 2, while NCAA super regionals will begin June 9.
The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.
College Sports Madness released its latest 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracketology projections on Tuesday. Tennessee is projected as the No. 1 overall seed and would host the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Below are College Sports Madness’ latest NCAA Tournament projections.
Knoxville Regional
- Tennessee (1)
- Stanford
- Campbell
- Delaware State
College Park Regional
- Maryland (16)
- Vanderbilt
- Pittsburgh
- Penn
Charlottesville Regional
- Virginia (8)
- LSU
- West Virginia
- Southern Illinois
Athens Regional
- Georgia (9)
- UCLA
- Georgia Tech
- Ball State
Fayetteville Regional
- Arkansas (5)
- Oregon
- North Carolina
- Wright State
College Station Regional
- Texas A&M (12)
- Texas
- Texas State
- Army
Dallas Regional
- Dallas Baptist (13)
- TCU
- Grand Canyon
- UNLV
Stillwater Regional
- Oklahoma State (4)
- North Carolina State
- San Diego
- McNeese State
Coral Gables Regional
- Miami (3)
- Florida
- Wofford
- Alabama State
Statesboro Regional
- Georgia Southern (14)
- East Carolina
- Clemson
- Davidson
South Bend Regional
- Notre Dame (11)
- Arizona
- Oklahoma
- Belmont
Blacksburg Regional
- Virginia Tech (6)
- Coastal Carolina
- Connecticut
- Maine
Louisville Regional
- Louisville (7)
- Texas Tech
- Liberty
- Bryant
Tallahassee Regional
- Florida State (10)
- Auburn
- Rutgers
- Fairfield
Hattiesburg Regional
- Southern Miss (15)
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Charleston
Corvallis Regional
- Oregon State (2)
- Gonzaga
- UC Santa Barbara
- North Dakota State
