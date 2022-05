BILLINGS — Billings Mustangs players have arrived in the Magic City for the upcoming Pioneer Baseball League season that for the Ponies begins Wednesday in Missoula. Overall, 34 players are listed on a preseason roster provided by the Mustangs. The roster will be trimmed to 25 by opening day. After playing their first three games in Missoula, Billings’ first home game is May 28 against the Northern Colorado Owlz.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO