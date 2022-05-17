ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Pipeline construction & jet ski rentals reduce parking at Cape Coral’s Horton Park

By Elisia Alonso
 4 days ago
Horton Park and Boat Ramp in Cape Coral is a popular spot this time of year.

There are many reasons why families flock to the park. Its amenities include a playground, seated enclosures, public bathrooms, and a boat ramp.

Some neighbors near the park say traffic has gotten so busy, parking spots are hard to come by.

“If you come during the weekend it’s very, very hard to find a parking spot,” said Kevin Garcia who visits the park with his son.

Right now work is being done for the pipeline between Cape Coral and Fort Myers.

Construction has cut the parking lot in half for visitors and jet ski rental companies.

“We need to figure out a way it’s fair for everyone. For the commercial side of the park and the personal side of the park,” said Gabriel Galvez, owner of My Ski Rentals.

For the time being rental companies say they’re splitting weekend business between Rosen and Horton Parks to give the public a little more room.

“There’s going to be a lot more parking available at Horton Park. I would say from now on and especially once the construction is done,” said Charlie Myers, owner of Nautihooker Watersports.

