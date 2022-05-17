ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet Of A Kanye West Screenshot

By Ben Stinar
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurant posted a tweet that had no words in it, just a photo of an old Kanye West tweet from 2018 that said; "He running around like he pac". As for the Nets, they lost in...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

LeBron James Reached Out To Kyrie Irving In 2019 To Improve Their Relationship, But After Irving Rejected The Lakers And Joined The Nets, Their Relationship Got Worse

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James have always had a very tumultuous relationship. The two players teamed up together in 2014 when James made his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. After an initial rough patch, Irving and LeBron got on the same page, and the Cavaliers found great success because of it.
NBA
Yardbarker

Two Trade Proposals That Would Bring Kyrie Irving to the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will not be defending their title this year. The Boston Celtics eliminated the Bucks in seven games in the Eastern Conference Semi-finals. While the Celtics fight on against the Miami Heat, the Bucks and their fans are left to prepare and wonder about what next season’s team will look like. Players, undoubtedly, will be allowed to leave via free agency or trade. One interesting proposal that was published by nbaanalysis.net was that the Bucks should trade for the controversial Brooklyn Nets star, Kyrie Irving.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Gilbert Arenas Roasts Charles Barkley For His 'Bus Rider' Comments About Kevin Durant: "Charles Can't Say Nothing To Him. He Pulls The Ring Like I Got The Ring. I Got Two Of Them."

Kevin Durant has been an easy target for NBA fans and analysts this season. The 2-time NBA champion failed to help the Brooklyn Nets have a meaningful postseason run this season. In fact, if anything, the Nets were utterly humiliated in the playoffs. After a lot of ups and downs...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Mock Trade Suggests Sixers Could Send Thybulle, Korkmaz to Kings

With the Philadelphia 76ers becoming one of the latest teams to enter the 2022 NBA offseason, they have already been linked to a handful of rumors and mock trades as their team came up short of their goals once again. Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle has seen his name kicked around...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Dominique Wilkins Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Dunkers: "Michael, Dr. J... Who Is The Grandaddy Of Us All. Vince Carter And Other Guys Like LaVine And Gordon.”

Dominique Wilkins is one of the greatest athletes the game of basketball has ever seen. His dunking prowess is legendary, as 'The Human Highlight Film' got his nickname by pulling off moves very few had seen before in the NBA. His iconic dunk contest wars with Michael Jordan are a must-watch for any NBA fan.
NBA
Yardbarker

Suns GM James Jones Comments On Deandre Ayton's Future: "He's Been Here, And So He's A Big Part Of What We Do. His Future With Us Is Something We Will Address At The Proper Time."

Deandre Ayton is one of the best centers in the league, who currently plays for the Phoenix Suns. Over the course of the playoffs, Deandre Ayton averaged 17.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 1.7 APG. Despite his talent, there has been some speculation about Deandre Ayton's future with the Phoenix Suns....
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Players#The Nba Playoffs#The Boston Celtics#Mvp Award#The Golden State Warriors
Yardbarker

Cavaliers thought Rajon Rondo caused Darius Garland's regression?

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers midway through last season. Understandably, most figured that he would provide his standard brand of strong, reliable veteran leadership to a very young group as he has throughout his storied NBA career. Apparently, that didn’t happen. This week,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

LaVar Ball says Zach LaVine is definitely leaving Bulls

The Chicago Bulls surprised a lot of people in 2021-22. At one point, in the first half of the season, they looked to be the best team in the entire Eastern Conference. Obviously they ended up flaming out in the second half of the season and playoffs, but the success of the season as a whole cannot be overstated.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Yardbarker

Bill Russell Destroyed Wilt Chamberlain For Being A Slow Learner In An Epic Interview: “The Lakers Are Playing The Same Style Of Ball We Played 10-15 Years Ago. Some People Are Slow Learners.”

Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain were two of the biggest stars in the NBA during its formative years. Russell was the leader of the Boston Celtics and played a big part in establishing themselves as the most successful franchise in NBA history, a title they still boast to this day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Celtics blow out Heat in Game 2 to even Eastern Conference Finals

The Boston Celtics cruised to a dominant, 127-102 victory in Game 2 against the Miami Heat to even the Eastern Conference Finals at one game apiece. Miami jumped out to an 18-8 lead early in the game, but Boston flipped the script with a 24-3 run in the first quarter. The Celtics continued to pour it on, leading by 25 at halftime and pushing the lead to as many as 34 in the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Scottie Pippen has surprising remark about Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen has had nothing nice to say about Michael Jordan for the better part of two years now, but that does not mean his respect for his former Chicago Bulls teammate has evaporated entirely. LeBron James recently responded to a question on Twitter that asked which player in NBA...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

What Chris Paul can't do

Chris Paul getting hurt, unlucky, or both, is a kind of annual sports tragedy. This is not to suggest the man hasn't, as they say, "choked" — like anyone who has played 142 playoff games, sometimes the intensity of the springtime basketball spotlight has shown us moments of mental and spiritual paralysis from Paul, with the only thing stopping him from taking the victory in front of him being some ineffable inner torment that prevents his stepping calmly into higher success. This has happened with Chris Paul before, yes, but much less often than people suggest, and for the past several years, the 37-year-old has come up against the limits of his body more often than he has stumbled over more metaphysical hurdles. The plausible, corresponding "what if" scenarios of the body have really piled up; we can reasonably entertain what might have happened with his teams had he been able to stay whole in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd shares where Mavericks defense went wrong in Game 2 loss

The Dallas Mavericks played an excellent first half of basketball in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. The Mavs had a 14-point lead and looked poised to even up the series. But the second half was a completely different story on the defensive end.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy