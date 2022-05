SHELDON—The days of the former Co-op Gas & Oil station on Second Avenue in Sheldon were limited once the new location at the Crossroads Travel Plaza opened in early 2021. The old site at 603 Second Ave. was in a prime location when it opened in 1983 as it was close to the intersection of the former Highway 60 and Highway 18.

SHELDON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO