None For Him! 'RHOC' Star Jen Armstrong Requests Estranged Husband Ryne Holliday Not Be Awarded Spousal Support

Dr. Jen Armstrong is laying down the gauntlet in her divorce from husband Ryne Holliday .

The Real Housewives of Orange County star clearly wants to keep her funds to herself, as following the split from her spouse of nearly eight years, she requested a judge terminate Holliday's right to collect spousal support.

According to court documents obtained by Radar , the physician filed the petition for legal separation on May 13, 2022, in Orange County court, with the date of marriage listed as November 17, 2013, and the date of separation being September 8, 2021.

The former couple — who share children Vera , 10, Vince , 10, and Robert , 9 — made their debut in season 16 of the original Bravo series , often putting their seemingly broken marriage on display.

According to the legal papers, Armstrong cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and asked the court to award her primary legal and physical custody of their kids.

The documents also showed that the blonde reality star checked off the box noting she wanted both parties' right to spousal support to be terminated.

Armstrong also attached a list of property and assets she claims as her own and stated she wants all items “acquired prior to marriage and after the date of separation.”

The properties listed included homes in Honolulu, Laguna Beach and another home in Newport Beach. The MD noted in court documents that she agrees to take responsibility for the home mortgage for the Honolulu and Laguna Beach properties. She also said she will cover one-half of a $750k personal loan from her mother.

Armstrong stated she would like all furniture purchased by her, all interest in her companies — including her cosmetic dermatology company — her Porsche Cayenne, several bank accounts in her name, and all jewelry in her possession. Holliday has yet to respond to the filing.

As OK! previously reported , Armstrong officially filed for divorce from her husband last week, but Bravo viewers have bared witness to their rocky marriage for quite some time.

“Our relationship wasn’t very good beforehand so I think that [the show] just heated [things] up… You know you’re going to go in front of this microscope,” the CEO of Advanced Skincare Dermatology and Plastic Surgery said of their broken union. “He’s like, ‘Well I didn’t want to talk about feelings on camera.’ I’m like, ‘Then why did you walk out? You know that’s the storyline now. If you don’t want to be on camera, why don’t you just tell me you love me every day and then they’ll probably just cut you because it’s boring.’"