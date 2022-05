Sunday’s so-called “Bump Day” for the Indianapolis 500 will be a Bump Day in name only. With 33 cars to make up the full field for the May 29 Greatest Spectacle In Racing already in place, and without any additional entries, there will be no bumping per se on Sunday. Instead, we’ll see additional qualifying for the top 12 qualifiers plus the Firestone Fast Six to set the first two rows at the front of the field for next Sunday’s race.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO