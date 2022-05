Sunlight Crossing is getting closer to leasing out homes, but what renters may ultimately pay could be higher than some locals expect. There are two key reasons for the higher rent payments at the Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s latest project. First, Sunlight Crossing has always been planned as a development targeted at the “missing middle,” or people with an income between 80% and 120% of Routt County’s median income.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO