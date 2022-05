EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Bike to Work Day is a celebration held during Bike Month to encourage Oklahomans to incorporate fitness into their everyday routines. May 20 marks the official day of celebration, but cities across central Oklahoma will hold rides to celebrate through the end of the month. There are rides in Guthrie down to Norman, ranging from about a mile to several miles long.

EDMOND, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO