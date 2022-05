ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley lost a rain-shortened affair in Rochester 1-0 in a game that was halted after 5-1/2 innings due to weather at Frontier Field. Each team managed only two hits, but it was a third inning home run by the Red Wings' Donovan Casey that proved to be the game-winner.

