Lincoln County, NE

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 4 days ago
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Probation Violation; commit child abuse;...

WOWT

Nebraska woman sentenced to decade in prison for meth-related offenses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Norfolk woman was sentenced to a decade in prison for intending to distribute more than 100 grams of meth. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska, Nicole Peterson, 37, of Norfolk, was sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman sentenced to decade in prison

NORFOLK, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 37-year-old Nicole Peterson of Norfolk was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. Peterson was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Peterson...
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com
Nebraska deputy honored at law enforcement memorial in Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fallen Lincoln County deputy was honored Friday at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial in Grand Island. Reserve Deputy Kevin Patrick Kennedy Jr. was added to the memorial’s wall. He died in 2020 of complications from COVID-19, according to his memorial page. Kennedy served...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Lincoln County, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Lincoln County, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Grand Island Independent

149th name added to memorial

Friday’s Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony once again served as a reminder of the tight relationship between law enforcement officers and their families, and the debt we all owe to those who protect us. The 149th name of an officer who died in the line of duty was added...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Sometime between 5 am and 5 pm on February 15th, unknown suspects gained entry into a residence near the 1200 block of E 4th St. Once inside, the suspects removed jewelry and electronics along with other miscellaneous items from the building. Among the stolen items were two Canon Rebel G cameras and a Dell Laptop. The estimated total of the stolen items from the residence was around $3,800.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
truecrimedaily

Neb. school counselor found fatally shot by ex same day she was set to graduate with master’s

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old school counselor was found dead inside her home in an alleged murder-suicide initiated by her 47-year-old ex-husband. According to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol, on Friday, May 13, at approximately 1:45 a.m., law enforcement alerted NSP about a homicide investigation in the 800 block of North 13th Street in Broken Bow, where the victim, Angie Miller, was found deceased inside her home.
BROKEN BOW, NE
#Most Wanted
George “Mike” Dominguez

George “Mike” Dominguez II, 51, of North Platte, Neb., passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn. George was born May 17, 1970, in North Platte to George Frank Dominguez Sr. and Delores J. Davis. He had an artistic flair and always appreciated...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Dawson County Voters Elect New Sheriff

The voters have spoken, and come 2023 Dawson County will have a new sheriff. Ken Moody was elected to that position in 2018 and was hoping to retain his seat; however, Mark Montgomery also had his sights on the job. The two squared off in the May 10 primary election with Montgomery earning 2,158 votes and Moody 1,607 votes.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Fireworks banned for 2022 in Keith County

OGALLALA, Neb.-Loud bangs and bright flashes are the highlights of the Independence Day celebration in America. But, the skies in Keith County will be dark and quiet this year. The Keith County Board of Commissioners announced that fireworks will be prohibited in the entire county this year. The commissioners said...
KEITH COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Memorial Day ceremony returns to Ft. McPherson

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-After a COVID-forced hiatus, the Memorial Day ceremony is returning to Ft. McPherson National Cemetery south of Maxwell. According to a news release from the Ft. McPherson Memorial Association, the ceremony will take place on May 30, at 2:00 p.m. for the first time since 2019. The ceremony...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Kearney Hub

The Lodge: New efficiency-style apartments at Crossroads Mission in Kearney

KEARNEY — “There is no other place like this in Kearney.”. That’s how Daniel Buller, the executive director at Crossroads Mission Avenue, describes The Lodge, the new transitional housing unit that Crossroads opened this month at 1404 E. 39th St. Located next door to Crossroads’ primary facility,...
KEARNEY, NE
CBS Denver

Residents In Northeastern Colorado Weigh In On Nebraska’s Push To Build Canal

(CBS4) – Plans to build a canal in northeastern Colorado that would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska continue to move forward. (credit: CBS) Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced his desire to build the waterway in January and said a one-hundred-year-old compact between the two states allows for it. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis through a spokesperson responded to those plans, calling it a canal to nowhere that is unlikely to be built. While the debate between politicians heats up, those who live and work in the targeted area say they knew it was a possibility. Julesburg, Colorado, a small town just a...
NEBRASKA STATE
Wildfire continues to burn in Nebraska National Forest

HALSEY, Neb. — The Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey is temporarily closed thanks to a fire burning there. "The closure is necessary to provide for public and firefighter safety," said Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands in a Facebook post just after 11 a.m. on Thursday.
HALSEY, NE
North Platte Post

Post Podcast: North Platte Plainsmen owner Bryan Frew

Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Bryan Frew a member of the North Platte Plainsman baseball team. Scotty and Bryan talked about the season/home opener on May 24 and a lot more. . . . Do you know of a good story of a person,...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney Whitewater Park opens with a splash

KEARNEY, NE — If you were to anoint a city as Kayaktown, USA… Kearney, Nebraska would be a pretty good choice. The Kearney Whitewater Association started in 2011 as a small group informally floating a forgotten stretch of water. 11 years later, there’s a 2.3-mile water trail on Turkey Creek, and as of Thursday, a brand new whitewater park.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraskaland Days - Conversation With David Fudge (May 20)

North Platte, Ne - This years NebraskaLAND Days celebration is June 15-25 with events planned throuout the North Platte footprint. Each Friday leading up to the event, Eagle Communications will visit with Executive Director David Fudge about this years Calendar of Events. This week we spotlight the Hall of Fame, Buffalo Bill Rodeo. See the full Calendar at https://nebraskalanddays.com/.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

