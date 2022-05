Embedded in the protracted abortion debate are many existing conditions and facts that are often omitted or distorted, along with blatant hypocrisy when it comes to promoting and protecting the wellbeing of millions of women and children already among us. Whether you take to the street in protest, seethe in anger or shutter silently in […] The post The abortion debate is filled with misinformation, hypocrisy | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 50 MINUTES AGO