FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – A water advisory council for the City of Flint is in need of more residents to join them in order to continue their work. “We've got infrastructural issues that still need to be addressed, we've got water quality issues that still need to be addressed, we certainly have water affordability issues that need to be addressed,” Dr. Ben Pauli said.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO