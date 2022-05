How the financial world is evolving to meet the needs of entrepreneurs in an unprecedented economy. While businesses are still struggling to stay afloat amid supply chain issues, hiring struggles, and one natural disaster after another, we're also witnessing a boom of brand-new firms. A record-breaking 5.4 million businesses were registered in the past year, which means the clock is ticking as entrepreneurs graduate from the nascent "once upon a time" idea stage. What will it take to ensure these small-business stories end with a "happily ever after"?

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO