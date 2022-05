TOWN OF VANDENBROEK, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Plans call for a roundabout to be built between Little Chute and Freedom, the project will be discussed at two upcoming meetings. The Outagamie County Highway Department says the roundabout will be built next year at the intersection of highways JJ (Edgewood Drive) and N (Freedom Road). The intersection currently has four-way stop signs.

LITTLE CHUTE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO