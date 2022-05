APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As the weather gets warmer, law enforcement says crimes will likely tick up, specifically break-ins. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is warning people on Facebook that an unknown person is walking into open garage doors in the Buchanan, Combined Locks, and Kimberly areas. And now it’s Appleton too.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO