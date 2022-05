Six days after declaring Southern Hills was “not really my cup of tea”, Matthew Fitzpatrick heads into the final round of the US PGA Championship in contention for a maiden major title.Fitzpatrick made light of the cold, breezy conditions to card a superb 67 and end a rollercoaster day three shots behind pacesetter Mito Pereira, the PGA Tour rookie continuing to impress on just his second major start.Pereira went from one behind playing partner Will Zalatoris to four ahead in the space of six holes, then saw his lead cut to a single shot after four bogeys in five holes...

GOLF ・ 33 MINUTES AGO