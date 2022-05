LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville pediatrician has been arrested on charges she hatched a murder-for-hire scheme targeting her former husband, federal officials said. Dr. Stephanie Russell, 52, contacted someone on May 15 she believed was a hitman, but it was a person working undercover for the FBI, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO