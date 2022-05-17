ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Fox Gives Reasons for Grocery Shopping in Her Underwear

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia Fox does not adhere to any dress codes! On Sunday, the Uncut Gems star was spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles, wearing only a matching bra-and-underwear set, a denim jacket and matching boots. The pics...

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers Is a Reboot That Requires Zero Nostalgia

Hollywood loves a good comeback story, and the new Disney+ film Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers has a great one. No, not that of the titular chipmunk heroes, starring in their first project since the 1990 conclusion of their animated series. I’m talking about the return of “Ugly Sonic”—an unsettling version of Sonic the Hedgehog with human teeth, beady eyes, and a weirdly elongated body that you might remember from 2020 before a hasty redesign salvaged his live-action movie debut. To media-savvy fans, Ugly Sonic is an amusing pop-culture footnote. But in this Chip ’n Dale reboot, he’s just another actor who couldn’t quite crack success in Tinseltown.
