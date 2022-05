It has been more than four years since Vin Diesel revealed plans for a fourth Riddick movie and a tie-in TV series. Tentatively titled Riddick 4: Furya, Diesel said that the movie was ready to shoot in 2021, although it is not clear how much pre-production work had actually been done on it, or whether he was just saying that because the studio was happy with David N. Twohy's screenplay. The film would mark the fourth live-action outing for Diesel as Riddick, a character who has also appeared in an animated feature film and a video game tie-in. Diesel and writer/director Twohy will return for the fourth feaure film.

