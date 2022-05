“I count all things but loss for the excellency of the knowledge of Christ Jesus my Lord.’’. Paul, who had previously been known as Saul, had persecuted the Christians. Then, on the road to Damascus, Paul met the Lord, and his life and purpose changed. He told the people in Philippi about that meeting, and how his one aim had become to know Jesus.

