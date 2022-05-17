Grants will help nonprofit’s programs for children

GUILFORD COUNTY – Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready) recently received a total of $75,000 from two grants.

A $50,000 grant from the Pritzker Children’s Initiative will support the organization’s three-year Equity Action Plan, which includes strategies to build a culture of belonging and deepening equitable family engagement as well as the development of a plan and set of practices to engage partners in Ready Ready’s racial equity work.

Ready Ready’s mission is to create a connected, innovative system of care for the community’s youngest children and families while eliminating racial disparities.

A $25,000 grant from the Lincoln Financial Foundation will promote early literacy and kindergarten readiness for Guilford County children.