Florida man buried his father's dog alive, then laughed about it when telling the police

A Florida man is in trouble after allegedly admitting to burying his father's dog alive and then laughing about it afterward when confessing, police say.

Clearwater police shared in a press release that 33-year-old Tyler Crevasse was arrested on Sunday in Clearwater after he admitted to officers he buried Fuzzy, his father's dog, in his backyard.

Fuzzy was an older poodle mix, and Crevasse allegedly wrapped the dog in a wet blanket before digging a hole and burying him.

According to a report from WFLA , Fuzzy was pushing 18 years of age, and court documents said he told investigators he had killed the dog by burying him two days prior. He also said Fuzzy was still alive when he wrapped him in the towel.

When giving a reason for why he buried the dog, Crevasse told investigators he thought Fuzzy was already dying because he was old. The documents say that he laughed about the incident when he told investigators what he had done.

To make the situation worse, when Crevasse's father confronted him about burying Fuzzy alive, Crevasse attacked him, according to the release.

Crevasse has been booked, and prosecutors have recommended that he is charged with domestic battery and animal cruelty. Police shared that they were able to recover the dog's body after he told them where it was.