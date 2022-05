It’s a gig. Wrestlers have a tendency to be some of the most larger than life figures that you will see no matter where you go. They are able to do things that do not seem logical but work in their own universe. That is the case with almost any wrestler, but it can be strange to see them outside of their bubble. Now we are seeing someone else go to a different kind of over the top area.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO