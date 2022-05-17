ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habitat for Humanity looking for participants for Tees for Keys Golf Tournament

By NewsCenter1 Staff
newscenter1.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. — The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is currently looking for participants for its 14th annual Tees for Keys Golf Tournament, which takes place at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 2. The event will be held at The Golf Club at Red Rock with...

newscenter1.tv

Custer State Park Bison Center hosts grand opening

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. – Custer State Park, home of one of the world’s largest free-roaming bison herds held its ribbon cutting and the grand opening of its new Bison Center on Friday. The $5 million, 4,000 square-foot interpretive center was the vision of Walter and Tina Panzirer...
CUSTER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Jolly Lane Greenhouse helps locals spring into summer

RAPID CITY. S.D. – Jolly Lane, a family owned greenhouse in Rapid City, is extra busy in the spring helping locals find the plants they’re looking for to brighten up their yards and homes. “We’re a family owned business. This is our 52nd year in business. We’ve been...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Ninth annual Fruhlingsfest to take place at Main Street Square

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A heads-up for craft beer lovers out there — there’s an event that’s meant just for you this weekend. The ninth annual Fruhlingsfest is taking place on Saturday at Rapid City’s Main Street Square. Fruhlingsfest is a spring market featuring local...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

South Dakota Special Olympics Torch passes through Rapid City

RAPID CITY, SD– The Special Olympics Torch made a stop in Rapid City on its way to the games being held in Spearfish. The ceremonial “Flame of Hope” started its tour four days ago making rounds across the state of South Dakota. The flame passes through twenty cities in the state carried by athletes escorted by local law enforcement. The run evolved from traveling along the interstate to its current format where local law enforcement and athletes visit cities along the route raising awareness for Special Olympics.
RAPID CITY, SD
newslj.com

Gillette man’s 23-foot guitar statue finds home in Sturgis

GILLETTE — Wilson Restrepo may never have to buy another beer in Sturgis, South Dakota. Standing inside the Area 59 workshop, staring down the open garage door and long flatbed trailer waiting outside, the thought alone of the task at hand that morning warranted a cold drink or two.
GILLETTE, WY
newscenter1.tv

Explore state parks and fish for free this weekend

CUSTER, S.D. — Want to give fishing a try without having to commit to a license first? This weekend you can!. Starting Friday through Sunday, it’s free fishing weekend in South Dakota. That means for this weekend only, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks are waving fishing license requirements. This makes for a great opportunity to explore the fishing diversity in area lakes, streams and rivers.
CUSTER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Two Rapid Valley Elementary School fourth graders win state essay contest

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota is rich in history and across the state’s vast expanse of natural beauty there are many stories to be told from caves, ghost towns and western legends, early pioneers to sacred Native American sites, they all come together to tell the larger story about the state and the people who live here.
RAPID CITY, SD
Advocacy
Golf
Society
Housing
Charities
Sports
newscenter1.tv

Aurand Candidate for District 33 House

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. You know, I love the Black Hills. Rapid City. I moved here 37 years ago to start a business with a business partner with his — assistance from his dad. Met my wife here that year. We raised our family here. It’s been a great place to raise a raise a family. So, you know, Black Hills are just a super area. The quality of life here is spectacular. It’s something we’ll obviously want to help preserve.
RAPID CITY, SD
Sheridan Media

The 9th Annual Pancake Breakfast and Eaton Ranch Horse Drive

The Museum at the Bighorns has announced they will host the 9th Annual Pancake Breakfast this Sunday, May 22. The museum’s breakfast coincides with the Eatons’ Ranch Horse Drive every year. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. or until the pancakes run out.The breakfast menu includes pancakes, a Sackett’s sausage patty, and orange juice or Bison Union coffee for $10. Along with a breakfast purchase, participants also get free entry to the museum until 1 p.m.
FOOD & DRINKS
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish accepts new tax bracket for Sky Ridge housing

SPEARFISH — With increased supply costs and interest rates climbing, city officials have re-evaluated the bracketing system, which qualifies homebuyers for the tiered pricing at Sky Ridge. “Of course there’s been some challenges and changes in our market place since this was taken on two years ago,” explained Spearfish...
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Custer sweeps Region 8A track and field titles

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Region 8A Track and Field Championships were held Thursday at Rapid City Christian. Custer won both the boys and girls region championships. Belle Fourche finished second in both divisions. For complete results, click here. Featured Highlights. Girls 1600 Meter Run. 1st – Kadense Dooley,...
RAPID CITY, SD
94.3 The X

Yurts in the Snowy Range Mountains are Perfect Wyoming Destination

My story of how I came to live in Wyoming is short and sweet. On vacation to Yellowstone when I was in my teens, I declared, "this is where I'm going to live." I applied to the University of Wyoming a few years later, was accepted ... and at the age of 17, I moved to Laramie from Milwaukee and never once thought about leaving.
WYOMING STATE
dakotafreepress.com

South Dakota Tourism Drops Lawrence and Schiller, Engages Marketers from NYC, Chicago, Denver, and Salt Lake City

KELO-TV reports that the Department of Tourism has issued its big new contracts for luring visitors to South Dakota. All four contracts are going to out-of-state companies:. After a competitive request for proposal process (RFP), the South Dakota Department of Tourism has chosen to establish partnerships with four advertising and public relations firms beginning July 1, 2022. The following four agencies have been selected through the RFP process:
ECONOMY
newscenter1.tv

Chaffee – District 29 House Candidate

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. OK, thank you for the question. My name is Kirk Chafee. I was… my family actually homesteaded in Meade County, so a lifetime resident of there. Grew up in the Sturgis area, worked for Meade County as a department head for 30 some plus years, which allowed me to get to know the county very intimately, of what some of the needs and some of the issues were for it. Currently live on a small ranch north of Sturgis with my wife Michelle and this will be my third term running for the House of Representatives. Currently . I am, I am… my colleagues were gracious enough to vote for me, vote for me for a majority whip position. I currently sit on the State Affairs Committee and of course taxation — House taxation — is kind of my focal points. It’s hard to narrow it down to just one, one issue. You know, growing up in rural Meade County, working in a town job within the city of Sturgis — and that’s really where I got my, my background, my ethics, my morals and principles — so my… you know, I stand for, a big proponent of private property rights, limited government, surprisingly enough, coming from a government background. You know, within Meade County, you by nature of birth, you’re pro-Second Amendment and kind of God and country.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Carrell – Rapid City Ward 5 Candidate

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. OK, my name is J.J. Carrell. I retired from the United States Border Patrol after 24 years. I was in senior leadership, rose up through the ranks, which gave me a lot of leadership ability and skill. I’m married — first off, I should’ve started with that — I’m married. My wife is Connie, my son is Joseph. He’s ten, ten years old in fourth grade, and he is one of the major, major reasons why we moved to Rapid City. We wanted a place that had shared our same values and morals, and we needed a place that we could raise our son to be a strong Christian man. And that’s why we chose Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Angela Kennecke inducted into South Dakota Hall of Fame

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke will be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame this Saturday evening. Angela is an award-winning broadcast journalist and an activist. She has spent the last three decades keeping the people of KELOLAND informed through her investigative reporting. Most recently,...
POLITICS
newscenter1.tv

SF Lincoln wins 8th straight State Boys Tennis title

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Sioux Falls Lincoln outlasted Sioux Falls Washington on Friday to capture the State ‘AA’ boys tennis title. The Patriots have now won eight straight state tennis titles and 20 titles overall. Lincoln won 3 singles flight championships and the Flight 1 doubles title.
RAPID CITY, SD

