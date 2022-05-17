Habitat for Humanity looking for participants for Tees for Keys Golf Tournament

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. OK, thank you for the question. My name is Kirk Chafee. I was… my family actually homesteaded in Meade County, so a lifetime resident of there. Grew up in the Sturgis area, worked for Meade County as a department head for 30 some plus years, which allowed me to get to know the county very intimately, of what some of the needs and some of the issues were for it. Currently live on a small ranch north of Sturgis with my wife Michelle and this will be my third term running for the House of Representatives. Currently . I am, I am… my colleagues were gracious enough to vote for me, vote for me for a majority whip position. I currently sit on the State Affairs Committee and of course taxation — House taxation — is kind of my focal points. It’s hard to narrow it down to just one, one issue. You know, growing up in rural Meade County, working in a town job within the city of Sturgis — and that’s really where I got my, my background, my ethics, my morals and principles — so my… you know, I stand for, a big proponent of private property rights, limited government, surprisingly enough, coming from a government background. You know, within Meade County, you by nature of birth, you’re pro-Second Amendment and kind of God and country.

MEADE COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO