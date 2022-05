Naugatuck Police continue to get complaints from customers of Black Rock Canines training facility, according to a newly released search and seizure warrant. In it, a Naugatuck Police Department detective said since David Rivera Jr.’s arrest has been publicized in the media, he has received numerous phone calls from folks, each with their own stories of bringing their canine for training only to get them back with injuries, scars and changed behavior.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO