ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Kidnapping victim passes note to KFC worker begging for help

By Destinee Hannah, Nexstar Media Wire, Andrew Ellison
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBTrn_0fhRyzR900

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A man has been charged with kidnapping and evading arrest after officers say the victim begged for help from a KFC employee.

Officers responded on Saturday to a kidnapping call at KFC in Memphis, where a worker at the restaurant told them a woman had left a note begging for help. The employee gave a description of the woman and the man she was with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iITue_0fhRyzR900
Diego Glay (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)
Woman uses hand signal popularized on TikTok to escape kidnapping, officials say

Police soon found the victim and a man who matched the worker’s description. Court documents said the man, 23-year-old Diego Glay, refused to obey officers’ commands and took off running.

Glay was soon caught and taken into custody.

The victim told police that Glay was her boyfriend and that he had been holding her against her will. She said Glay has previously punched her in the face.

Investigators learned that the woman had come to visit Glay from Baltimore. Glay was looking through her phone and got upset upon finding a video of her with an ex-boyfriend. Afterward, the woman bought a train ticket back to Baltimore, but Glay allegedly found out and wouldn’t let her go, holding her “physically against her will with physical assaults, threats, and being armed with a handgun,” Memphis police said.

Officers said Glay also took the victim’s phone and kept her from leaving his sight for days at a time. He and the woman went from hotel to hotel, according to police.

Glay is currently being held at a Memphis jail facility on $35,000 bond, according to Shelby County records. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Police: 2-year-old dies after he was left in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child is dead after he was left in a hot car at a daycare Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said a daycare worker left the 2-year-old boy in the backseat of a car at Education Is The Key Children’s Center at 975 Thomas Street in North Memphis. Investigators said the child was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man seeks help after being shot, gets shot again by family member

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man is recovering after being shot by his uncle when seeking help from a previous shooting on Sunday, police say. According to Dyersburg Police, officers were investigating a shots fired call around midnight near Upper Finely Road when they received another call regarding a person shot while attempting to break […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WREG

Woman upset about hair steals purse from salon, hurts employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for a woman they say stole a purse from a Whitehaven hair salon and dragged an employee with her car. Tuesday night, MPD released surveillance video of the woman at TOUBA Hair Braiding on Winchester Road Saturday morning. Employees at the salon said the woman was upset about her […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Serial shoplifter puts on stolen items before leaving, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The owner of a South Memphis gas station said he’s relieved a man who has been stealing from him for days is behind bars. Tierre Brown, 30, is accused of breaking into a Valero Station on Airways twice and shoplifting three times in front of employees over a three-day period. The gas […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Begging#Memphis Police#Violent Crime#Wreg#Tiktok
wvlt.tv

Woman with Knoxville ties dies of gunshot wounds in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman with Knoxville ties died of a gunshot wound in Memphis on May 12, according to a report from the Memphis Police Department. Just before midnight on May 11, officers said they responded to an accident at 1531 Poplar Ave., where they found Mallory Morgan, 27, in the driver’s seat of a Volkswagen Jetta with gunshot wounds. Morgan was later pronounced dead on the scene, the report said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot and killed on Lamar and Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Southeast Memphis Tuesday morning. The incident happened at Lamar and Shelby Drive just after 7 a.m. A man was found dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. Police are investigating the area and asking drivers to avoid the area due […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
KFC
WATE

Two children hospitalized in TN during formula shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The formula shortage has caused two Mid-South children to be treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. For many parents and pediatricians, the baby formula shortage is now being called a health crisis. “Right now I can tell you there are two that we have who are here. We have kids […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Pair arrested after woman stalked, shot at, police say

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A frightening night for a 24-year-old woman ended with a man and another woman behind bars, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police said they got a call about a possible active shooter around 1 a.m. on Thursday, May 12. When they got to the...
WATE

WATE

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy