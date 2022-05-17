2023 March Madness Predictions: Can Aggies Get Redemption?

After what took place in March, the Aggies might be the hungriest team in college basketball this upcoming season

It might've felt like a season of shortcomings for Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball, but things are only looking up headed into 2022-2023.

Despite making it to the SEC Championship against Tennessee after suffering through an eight-game losing streak earlier in the season, A&M lost out on a chance to compete in March Madness. Settling for an NIT Tournament appearance, the Aggies fell 73-72 to Xavier in the final.

Tyrece Radford Kim Klement, USA Today

But ESPN provided an updated look at the projected 2023 March Madness bracket Tuesday and has the Aggies in the mix next March as a No. 8 seed in the East region against No. 9 UConn.

Other notable teams in the regions include Purdue, Texas, and national runner-up from this past season, North Carolina.

The Aggies would have to face a blue-blood program that has won two national titles since 2010. A&M would also have to face former guard Hassan Diarra, who announced his commitment to the program this past Wednesday after averaging 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 40 games last season.

The Huskies made it to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed this year before being upset in the first round by No. 12 New Mexico State.

A&M coach Buzz Williams has already been retooling his roster after adding some much-needed transfer talent with the recent additions of Arkansas guard Khalen "KK" Robinson , Mississippi State guard Andersson Garcia , Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis, and Michigan State forward Julius Marble II.

