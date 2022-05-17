ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, MO

Michael Sussman trial begins

By Annie Frey, The Annie Frey Show
 4 days ago

The Heritage Foundation's Senior Legal Fellow, Hans von Spakovsky gave an update on the latest in the Durham probe into the origins of the Steele dossier. The trial of former Clinton Campaign lawyer Michael Sussman began today.

"Sussman is being charged with lying to the FBI," said Spakovsky, "he claimed he was delivering information as a citizen and was not representing a client."

Spakovsky believes that the most important thing about this trial is what it is revealing about everything else. When asked if there was any evidence directly implicating Hillary Clinton, Spakovsky said there was not, but doesn't believe she had no knowledge of the situation. You can hear the full interview in the audio above or on the podcast . Download the Audacy app to stay up to date with the latest episodes of The Annie Frey Show.

