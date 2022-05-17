ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer meal program feeds Ohio County kids all summer long

By Ashley Kaiser
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– When schools break for summer vacation, the last thing kids should have to worry about is where they’ll get their next meal.

This program makes sure that kids have access to nutritious meals even when school is not in session.

The Ohio County Schools Child Nutrition Program kicks off this June and runs until mid-July.

Renee Griffin with Ohio County School says we understand that many students and families rely on school lunches and when school isn’t in session, she says food insecurity rises.

Well, we’re gearing up for our annual summer feeding program for children in the Ohio Valley, ages 2 to 18. And we have several sites that we partner with a lot of community organizations to feed children.

Some sites have breakfast, some have lunch, some have both. Some have an afternoon snack as well, and all the times and dates of all the programs will be listed on our county website.

Renee Griffin, Child nutrition director, Ohio County Schools

There are no income guidelines and any child within that age range is welcome to visit any site.

You don’t have to live in Ohio County or attend their schools.

You simply show up during the scheduled mealtimes and eat.

No adult meal will be given out however you can attend with a child.

