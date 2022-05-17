ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

Bethel Park police release video showing 2 officers hit by vehicles

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09t0XY_0fhRy5X400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fw0gC_0fhRy5X400
Bethel Park police release video showing 2 officers hit by vehicles 00:43

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Bethel Park police released video showing two drivers hitting officers twice in as many weeks.

Earlier this month, an officer had a driver pulled over on South Park Road when another driver drove past, his mirror hitting the officer in the arm. Police arrested Richard Caporal, who they say was driving under the influence and has more than a dozen prior DUI convictions.

On Friday night, another officer was hit in a construction zone on Route 88 and Broughton Road. The officer tried to stop a pickup from driving through the intersection and was dragged when the truck didn't stop. Police suspect that person was also driving under the influence.

Neither officer was seriously hurt.

"Please remember to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, and never drive impaired," police said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police officers to be honored for rescue efforts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Police are now recognizing three officers for their efforts to save a driver from a fiery crash. A car and Port Authority bus collided just after eleven o'clock in the evening on Thursday, along Fifth Avenue and Grant Street, near the county courthouse. The car then burst into flames as the driver, still unconscious, was inside the vehicle. The three officers, Jared Weiss, Joel Battiste, and Nick Arritz, jumped into action to pull the driver from the vehicle, just moments before the flames reached the passenger cabin."It's very clear to us, that, within five-to-ten seconds, the fire would have completely advanced into the passenger compartment and burned the occupant," Commander Matt Lackner said."Any citizen, I believe, may have looked at the situation and said 'It's not worth it,' but they didn't hesitate; they knew they had a chance to save a life," Lackner later added. The officers will be formally recognized for their life-saving actions soon, according to the police bureau. 
CBS Pittsburgh

Police officer involved in shooting in Washington County

HICKORY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Sources have confirmed to KDKA that a police officer was involved in a shooting on Saturday afternoon in Hickory Township, Washington County. State police, fire, and medics were called to the intersection of 519 and 50 around 6 p.m.  According to 911 calls, multiple shots were fired by state police. 911 Call: "4112 with EMS, local police, and state police in Hickory on Westland Road and Main Street, Mt. Pleasant Twp., Hickory section for multiple shots fired by state police. One suspect down at this time. 1820."  Police had the area shut down for about 4 hours as they worked to collect evidence and investigate.  Authorities on the scene told KDKA that State Police have taken over the investigation.  No word if the officer involved was injured or the condition of the suspect involved.  We have reached out to police and are waiting on a response.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘I know what I’ve done’: 2 men in custody after police track skimming scam in Pittsburgh-area stores

PITTSBURGH — Two men are in custody after police said they planted skimming devices on self-checkout machines at some Pittsburgh-area stores. Frazer Township police began investigating after an employee at the Sam’s Club at Pittsburgh Mills mall noticed something amiss and discovered a skimming device at one of the self-checkouts early Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#South Park#Emergency Vehicles#Law Enforcement#00 43 Bethel Park#Kdka
CBS Pittsburgh

Crescent Township Police officers save ducklings from storm drain

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - It was a big save on Saturday morning for officers from the Crescent Township Police Department. An officer noticed a duck circling a storm drain on Stoops Ferry Road, causing a traffic hazard. While clearing the road, the officer also heard ducklings crying and realized they had fallen into the storm drain. The Moon Township Water Authority along with PennDOT joined in the effort to help them. They were able to remove the ducklings from the storm drain and reunite them with their mother.
GLENWILLARD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Apollo man in custody after allegedly assaulting officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Apollo, PA man is now in jail after he allegedly assaulted a police officer.The Kiski Township Police Department said that, during a welfare check, Travis Sheaffer became confrontational and hit an officer in the head.The officer then tased the 28-year-old and took him into custody.Sheaffer now faces charges including aggravated assault against a police officer.
APOLLO, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Derry Township drug deal ends with arson and attempted homicide charges

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Derry Township man is in jail and another is recovering from his injuries in an incident that allegedly involved a drug deal, arson and gunfire. Yellow police tape still marks where troopers say 59-year-old Edward Hart shot 40-year-old Jonathan Corey off Route 982 in Derry Township. State trooper Stephen Limani told KDKA it began with Corey knocking on Hart's camper door and asking for meth. According to Limani, Hart told Corey to get off his property. Troopers say that should have been the end of it, but it wasn't. Investigators say Corey set fire to items on...
DERRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police officers rescue driver from burning car after crash involving bus in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Five people were injured following a violent crash in downtown Pittsburgh overnight.Pittsburgh Police said a car and a Port Authority bus collided at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Grant Street around 11:30 p.m.Police officers in the area helped pull the driver of the car, who was unconscious, from the vehicle which caught fire following the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition. Five passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the crash. Four of them were taken to local hospitals. Police say their injuries are non-life threatening.The cause of the crash is under investigation.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle wreck shut down part of Interstate 79 in Monongalia County. The crash happened around noon Saturday near mile marker 153. Officials say as many as five vehicles were involved. While EMS crews responded to the scene, it’s unclear if anyone was injured. As...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Car flips, nearly hits house in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car flipped during a crash and nearly hit a home in Penn Hills. Watch the video from the crash scene: Click the video player above. The crash happened a little after 6 p.m. Wednesday on Shannon Road. The driver wasn't seriously hurt. The owner...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Family of man who died after falling through South Park skylight files lawsuit

The wife of a man who died while doing restoration work on Agricultural Hall in South Park last year filed a lawsuit against the county and contractor Thursday in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Kelly A. Scabilloni filed the complaint as the administrator of Frank Scabilloni’s estate. It includes...
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
53K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy